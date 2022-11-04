‘Prolific’ shoplifter jailed for thefts in Worksop town centre

Margaret Cairns, aged 42, has been sentenced to four weeks in prison for multiple shop thefts in Worksop town centre.

Cairns, of no fixed address, continually stole from local shops, despite only being released from prison days before.

Nottinghamshire Police said Worksop town centre beat managers stopped Cairns from entering a retail premise in Worksop. She was arrested swiftly, and put before the courts.

PC Eoin Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Worksop neighbourhood policing team, said: “Cairns is a prolific shoplifter in the town centre. Despite being recently released from prison, she still continued to target our local stores.