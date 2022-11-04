News you can trust since 1895

‘Prolific’ shoplifter jailed for thefts in Worksop town centre

A Worksop shoplifter has been sentenced to four weeks in jail, just days after being released from prison.

By Kirsty Hamilton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 11:30am

Margaret Cairns, aged 42, has been sentenced to four weeks in prison for multiple shop thefts in Worksop town centre.

Cairns, of no fixed address, continually stole from local shops, despite only being released from prison days before.

Nottinghamshire Police said Worksop town centre beat managers stopped Cairns from entering a retail premise in Worksop. She was arrested swiftly, and put before the courts.

PC Eoin Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Worksop neighbourhood policing team, said: “Cairns is a prolific shoplifter in the town centre. Despite being recently released from prison, she still continued to target our local stores.

“I am happy the court has sentenced Cairns to four weeks and hope this time allows Cairns to reflect on her behaviour and actions.”