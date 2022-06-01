‘Prolific shoplifter’ in Worksop handed prison sentence

A Worksop woman has been given a prison sentence after shoplifting from shops across Bassetlaw.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 10:18 pm

Ann-Marie Fitzpatrick, aged 49, of Rayton Spur, was handed a 16-week custodial sentence when she attended court on May 25, after being charged with a total of six shop thefts.

Fitzpatrick was arrested by Worksop town centre Beat manager police constable Eoin Wilson, after he spotted her whilst out on patrol.

PC Wilson said: "Fitzpatrick is a prolific shoplifter who continues to target businesses in Bassetlaw at an alarming rate.

"I am glad the courts have given her a custodial sentence of 16 weeks, hopefully when she is released she will change her ways."

Fitzpatrick was also ordered to pay compensation to the respective stores.

