Proceedings in trial of Worksop man and co-accused charged with pensioner’s murder begin
The trial of two men charged with the murder of an 85-year-old man will officially start tomorrow at Nottingham Crown Court.
The men are awaiting trial alongside another man, and a woman, who have been charged with assisting an offender after the body of Henry Thwaite was found at a roadside.
On the first day of proceedings into the case, legal arguments were heard by prosecution and defence barristers before trial Judge Nirmal Shant KC, Recorder of Nottingham.
The jury will be sworn in tomorrow morning followed by opening statements from legal parties outlining the cases against the four.
Luke Roe, aged 33, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew Roe, aged 24, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, have both been charged with murder and fraud by false representation in connection with the investigation.
Luke Roe has been charged with criminal damage and Matthew Roe with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
They were charged with murder after Mr Thwaite's body was discovered in Limetree Avenue, near Clumber Park, at around 9am on Sunday, July 24.
He was found dead at the side of the road in a wooded area leading to the National Trust's Clumber Park.
Kevin Roe, aged 60, and Abbie Dixon, aged 27, both of Watson Road, Worksop, have been charged with assisting an offender.