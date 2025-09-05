A van driver who left his cousin with devastating injuries by reversing into her in Worksop after a row about him cheating on his partner has been jailed, a court has heard.

After knocking the woman over outside the pub where they had been drinking, Roberto Padley got out and told her to get up, then drove away, on September 19 last year, said Sam Jones, prosecuting.

She was left with six broken ribs and a punctured lung, which required life-saving operations, as well as a head laceration, and a haematoma on her leg for which she still needs plastic surgery.

She suffered from sepsis twice during the three weeks she spent in hospital and has been going back regularly.

Nottingham Crown Court

Describing Padley as “someone I was close to and would run to help if ever needed,” his victim said the incident would “torture me for the rest of my life.”

“I am not the same person I was before,” she said and described how traumatised her daughter had been on seeing her in hospital.

Padley initially claimed it was an accident and said “the clutch felt funny” before “having a change of heart” and accepting he intended to cause his cousin very serious harm.

He has one previous conviction for failing to give details of a road accident in October 2024, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Denney Lau, mitigating, said: “All he wanted to do that day was finish work and go out with his friend to forget all the stresses in his life.

“There was an argument. The only explanation he can give is with all the stress he had at that time he snapped.”

He said Padley, a plasterer, was the main breadwinner and custody would severely impact his family.

District judge Adrian Lower told Padley he “wasn’t happy” when his cousin threatened to tell his partner about her belief he was trying to meet up with another woman.

"You are going to have to live with what you did to her, in a moment of crass stupidity, for the rest of your life," he said.

Padley, aged 27, formerly of Carling Avenue, Worksop, and now of Smithy Carr Avenue, Sheffield, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

He received three-and-a-half years in prison and was banned from driving for 49 months.