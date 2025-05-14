Prison for Worksop pervert who groomed eight-year-old girl and wanted to buy her a dog collar

Ethan Shefland (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

A Worksop pervert who groomed an eight-year-old girl by exposing himself, showing her pornography, and encouraging her to touch his private parts, also wanted to buy her a dog collar, a court has heard.

Ethan Shefland’s victim told her mum she had a secret but was scared, and she started mumbling and crying as she described what Shefland had done, said Thomas Welshman, prosecuting.

Judge Michael Auty KC told Shefland: “You showed that little girl pornography. You asked her to do what she had seen in the videos you had shown her.

"No child deserves to be treated in such a despicable way.”

Nottingham Crown Court.

He praised her courage and called her “a remarkably strong little girl.”

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police officers Shefland wanted to buy her a dog collar and called her his “little princess”.

The victim's parents said prior to the abuse their daughter was “trusting and happy,” but now there was a “stark difference.”

Her mother “couldn’t even begin to describe” how the incident impacted her daughter, and felt “useless” because she couldn't protect her or take her pain away.

“I daren’t let her out of my sight and don't trust anyone around her,” she said. “I fear I will feel this way forever. I often get upset thinking about what she has been through.”

The court heard the little girl became very distressed in the week before the trial because she would have to give evidence.

Shefland, aged 37, formerly of Cavendish Road, Worksop, admitted inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity after initially denying the charges.

Dermot Hughes, mitigating, said: “His life is now in the dust. He has nothing. He has come to court with a pair of headphones, some hand sanitiser, and the clothes he stands up in.

“He will be friendless in custody. There will be no family network to support him when he is released. He faces a bleak future.”

The court heard Shefland has been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other neurological deficits.

On Wednesday, he was jailed for five years, placed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life, and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.