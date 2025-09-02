Prison for Worksop drug dealer who threatened and assaulted partner in ‘chilling’ three-hour ordeal

A Worksop drug dealer who threatened to kill his partner before brutally assaulting her while their young son cried in the background was convicted after a jury heard a "chilling" recording of the attack.

The three-hour audio was given to police by the woman when they attended Krzysztof Musial's address on December 12 last year, said David Eager, prosecuting.

Recorder Stuart Sprawson said Musial belittled the woman, threatened to kill her, and called her “all sorts of derogatory names” before resorting to violence.

“I heard you inflicting blows and slaps,” he said. “She sobs and calls out in pain and asks for you to stop. But you are relentless and go on and on, assaulting her as well as making threats.”

The “prolonged and persistent assault” happened in August last year when Musial, now aged 33, was drunk.

“Everytime he beat me with a smile on his face,” she said in a statement. “For years I was paralysed with fear. These terrible memories are still in my head. Generally speaking I don’t trust anyone.

“I am afraid he will come out and hurt me. It is very difficult for me to sleep.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard Musial received prison sentences for offences of serious assault, weapons, and burglary in 2011 and 2014.

He was “entirely responsible” for the half-kilo of cannabis police found in locked grow rooms, and a foil-lined attic drying room, when they searched in December.

Musial, of Lowtown Close, Worksop, admitted making threats to kill and intent to supply cannabis. He was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm by a jury.

The judge told him his partner of 12 years has moved to a safer and calmer environment, “away from the nightmare you caused,” but noted the emotional, physical and psychological damage he inflicted.

Sentencing him to five years in prison, he added: “In mitigation very little can be said on your behalf.

"You continue to show no remorse and no regret. Although you are a caring parent you show a willingness to engage in violence in a domestic context.”

Musial may be deported after serving two-thirds of the sentence, the court heard. A six-year restraining order was also imposed.