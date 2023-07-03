News you can trust since 1895
Prison for Edwinstowe man who repeatedly punched woman in the head

An Edwinstowe man who attacked a woman repeatedly punching her in the head has been locked up for two-and-a-half-years.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 08:46 BST

David Bush, aged 36, attacked the woman in the early hours of September 24 – repeatedly punching her in the head before she was able to escape.

The incident occurred at the end of a nine-month campaign of harassment, during which he bullied, threatened and sought to control the contact his victim had with other people.

The court heard Bush has numerous previous convictions, including false imprisonment, harassment and breaches of court orders.

David Bush has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: Nottinghamshire PoliceDavid Bush has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
David Bush has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
Bush, of The Green, denied all allegations against him when interviewed by police, but later admitted assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He also admitted causing criminal damage after throwing a brick through the glass in his victim’s front door while on the run from the police.

Judge Stuart Rafferty KC jailed him for 30 months and handed him a seven-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Oliver Bennett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Bush is a violent and controlling bully and I am pleased he has now been jailed for this appalling sequence of offending.

“As a very large and powerful man, he made a choice to viciously attack a far smaller woman who had little hope of defending herself.

“Ever since this attack happened, she has shown remarkable resilience and courage and I hope this sentence provides her with some degree of comfort.

“I also hope this case serves as a warning to other violent men who think they can abuse women with impunity. We treat such reports with the utmost seriousness and will do whatever it takes to bring offenders to justice.”