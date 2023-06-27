Prison for Edwinstowe man who kidnapped and scarred his partner for life

David Bush’s “tumultuous” four-year relationship “started to go wrong” when his partner discovered he had had a child with another woman, and he turned violent when she confronted him, Nottingham Crown Court heard

Robert Underwood, prosecuting, said she tried to leave him several times, but “he wouldnt leave her alone and because of that she just gave in”.

Bush’s controlling and coercive behaviour included hiding in bushes outside her home, checking her phone and threatening her with violence.

On one occasion, Bush, aged 36, bit her shoulder while she was holding their child. And in April 2022, he asked her if she liked mixed-race males and threw a drink in her face. When she threw one back he smashed his glass into her face.

In September, he bundled her into his car and drove her to remote locations, where he quizzed her about another man in a three-hour ordeal, in which he was angry and swearing.

She was left with bruising to her body and limbs.

After she complained to police, Bush hurled a brick through her front-door window.

In a statement, she said: “He has left his mark on my family's life. He forced us to move house. My children are frightened.”

The court was told Bush has numerous relevant previous convictions, including false imprisonment, harassment and breaches of court orders.

Bush, of The Green, Edwinstowe, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, assaults causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Simon Eckersley, mitigating, said there is a “very different side to him,” and referred to the “stable and cooperative relationship” he is currently in with another woman.

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told Bush: “You have a history of abusive relationships which may start out well, but eventually fall apart because of your own shortcomings.

“Principally you are selfish. Quite clearly you were conducting two relationships at the same time resulting in you becoming a father with two women. This was a recipe for disaster.

"One of those women was more fortunate because she didn’t receive your “paranoid” treatment.”

Bush was also handed a seven-year restraining order.