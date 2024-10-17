Prison for Bassetlaw conman who preyed on vulnerable victims in their 80s and 90s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bassetlaw conman who tricked his elderly and vulnerable victims into believing they needed building work, which he either failed to carry out or performed to a "poor or unsafe standard," fleeced them out of £18,600, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy Dolan used a fake name when he targeted five women, aged between 85 and 91, between May last year and April 2024, said Samuel Lound, prosecuting.

And he used the name of a genuine roofer from Darlington when he conned a 63-year-old man out of more than £3,500. leaving him with an £8,500 bill to replace his roof after damage he had caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolan’s real name was discovered when he left his mobile phone behind but by then his victim had “reached the point of no return” and continued to pay.

Jimmy Dolan. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police)

He milked his eldest victim, a 91-year-old woman, out of £11,482 by claiming more repairs were needed to her conservatory and roof every time he called.

Dolan also climbed into an 85-year-old woman’s back garden after convincing her to part with £75 to fix a bay window.

After she gave him an additional £55 he ran off through her house and jumped over a fence, never to be seen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolan "seemed confident about what he was talking about" when he swindled an 87-year-old woman out of £3,630 for work he didn’t even start.

Nottingham Crown Court

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 11 previous convictions for 20 offences. In 2015 he was jailed for 27 months for fraud and banned from soliciting for building or garden maintenance work. In 2016 he received a three-year sentence for burglary.

Stephen Cobley, mitigating, said Nolan, a father-of-five, realised he faces custody for his “repugnant and distasteful” offending.

But he was unable to explain why his guilty pleas to six counts of fraud came so late in the day after he he was “caught bang to rights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever else can be said he had the decency to admit that wrongdoing,” he added.

Dolan, 38, of Trinity Road, Retford, admitted six counts of fraud and was jailed for four years on Wednesday.

Judge Michael Auty KC told him: “You chose to deliberately exploit the vulnerable and elderly.

"They are truly abhorrent crimes committed against people who are entitled to expect the protection of the court.”