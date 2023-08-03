News you can trust since 1895
Pregnant Worksop woman foamed at mouth as she bit police officer on the thigh

A pregnant Worksop woman was foaming at the mouth when she bit a police officer on the thigh after kicking out a glass panel from her friend's front door, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 19:13 BST- 1 min read

Lorri-Ann Morris was drinking vodka, misbehaving and “shouting about her life” when she was kicked out of one friend’s house on July 2, said prosecutor Beckie Morris.

A second friend told her she would have to leave her address too and Morris, aged 33, began kicking the door and saying, "Give me my stuff back," even though none of her property was there.

When police arrived on Gateford Road, Morris was "volatile and kicking," and, as she was searched, bit the officer, leaving a one-pence piece-sized mark.

In a statement he said he was left worrying about infectious diseases and described Morris as "foaming at the mouth” and “a self-confessed drug user."

She didn’t remember the incident and claimed she only had one drink which she suspects was spiked.

Chris Parry, mitigating, said Morris had "a pretty awful background" and an abusive relationship had left her "very vulnerable”.

"She has tried maladapted coping strategies which have led her to drug abuse," he said.

He said she is due to have a child in December and sees it as a chance to overcome her dependency problems and change her life.

Morris, of Watson Road, admitted criminal damage and assaulting a police officer when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on July 18.

On Thursday, she received a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation to Framework for the damage and £100 to the officer