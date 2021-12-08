Police investigating reports of a handbag theft would like to speak to the person pictured in CCTV in connection with the incident.

The handbag was snatched from a 71-year-old woman as she shopped at the Home Bargains store in Moorgate, Retford, on November 10.

Anyone who recognises the pictured person is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime number 21*658369.