Police warning after youths throw rocks at a truck in Whitwell Quarry site

Bolsover and Clowne SNT officers are urging parents to speak with their children about their behaviour as they investigate a report of young people throwing rocks at a truck.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:47 pm

Police have received a report of youths entering the Whitwell Quarry site and throwing rocks at trucks.

On August 9, at around 11.05am, a group of youths threw rocks at a truck on the bridge on Crags Road. This caused damage to the windscreen of the truck, and could have caused serious injury to the driver.

A police spokesperson said: “This is unacceptable behaviour and extremely dangerous.

Whitwell Quarry, Crags Road.

“The site has CCTV and any offenders identified will be passed on to us.

“We ask parents from the surrounding villages to speak with the children about their conduct if going out alone.

“Although there is a public footpath through the site, it is still a working environment and poses potential dangers to unsupervised youths.”

Anyone with information can contact the force in the following ways, quoting crime reference number 22*488491:

Online – Derbyshire Constabulary

On Twitter – @DerPolContact

Calling – 101

Crimestoppers – 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org

