Police warn of banking courier fraud scam in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police are warning residents across the county not to fall foul of banking courier fraud following a report in Nottingham this week.

Courier fraud is when the offender cold calls the victim posing as an official such as a police officer or a member of a banks fraud team.

They will instruct the victim to go to their bank and withdraw money.

A police spokesman said: “The offender will claim that they are investigating staff at the bank that they need the victim’s help in some kind of undercover operation, for example they may claim that bank staff are handing out counterfeit bank notes and they need the victim to withdraw money so that it can be examined.

“There are many variations of this scam, which may involve the victim handing over bank cards or high value items.

“In a recent incident, a vulnerable women had been coerced in to transferring £10,000 by a man purporting to be from her bank and handing over her passport, utility bill and bank cards.”

Here’s some advice on how to avoid the scam:

- The police will never ask you to become part of an undercover investigation or for you to withdraw cash and hand it to them for safe-keeping.

- Be wary of any calls, texts or emails purporting to be from the police asking for your personal or financial details, or for you to transfer money

- If you are approached, or feel something is suspicious, hang up the phone and don’t reply.

- Then report it to police on 101, Action Fraud and your bank on their advertised number.

Visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/fraud for more advice on how to stay safe from scams.