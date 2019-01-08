Police want to trace this man in connection with repeated attempted burglary in Worksop

Police investigating a repeated attempted burglary at the same place in Worksop have released images of a man they want to speak to.

Officers were called to reports that a man had tried to get into a property in Ratcliffe Lane at around 12.15am on December 21. He took a ladder and climbed onto the ground floor roof before trying the windows then ground floor doors. He made off on a bicycle in the direction of Hodthorpe village.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

It is also believed that the same man also attempted to break into the property at around 3am on December 18 using the same method, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The man was also seen with a Nike rucksack with the phrase 'Just do it' in dark writing, and his footwear (pictured) is quite distinctive.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 685 of 21 December.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.