Police want to trace this man in connection with incident where teenager was 'grabbed by throat' in Retford

British Transport Police want to trace this man in connection with an incident where a teenager was grabbed by the throat at Retford train station

The incident happened just after 5.25pm on Tuesday, May 21.

Do you recognise him? Call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.

The suspect is reported to have grabbed the boy, aged in his late teens, by the throat multiple times at the front of the station.

The victim suffered no injuries.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 1900046544.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.