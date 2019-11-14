Police want to speak to this man after theft of cash from Worksop supermarket till

Police investigating a theft of cash from a supermarket self-service till in Worksop are trying to trace this man pictured on CCTV.

He may have information that could help the enquiry into the incident at the Asda store at Victoria Retail Park, Memorial Avenue, at 3.24pm on November 1.

Who is he? Pic: Notts Police.

If you recognise the man, or have any information, you should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 296 of November 3.

READ MORE: 'DANGER TO LIFE' AND 'MORE FLOODING' POSSIBLE AS WEATHER WARNING SOUNDED FOR NOTTINGHAMSHIRE