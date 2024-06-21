Police use stingers to stop stolen lorry after it was spotted in the Worksop area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police deployed stingers to stop a stolen truck after it was spotted driving in the Worksop area on cloned plates.

Stingers were deployed to halt the vehicle after it was followed by officers on the ground and in the air, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The truck was initially spotted by response officers in the Worksop area, who suspected it could be on cloned plates.

This was confirmed around 10.40pm on Tuesday, June 18, with the police system also suggesting the vehicle could be stolen.

Police used stingers to stop the stolen lorry

Response officers then continued to follow the truck from a safe distance for several minutes, while additional officers travelled towards the area.

Armed Policing and Roads Policing team officers moved in on the ground, while a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter supported the pursuit from above.

Working in tandem, stingers were then set up and deployed as the lorry travelled along Great North Road, in the Newark area, to bring the vehicle to a safe stop.

At that point, two suspects were detained inside the truck by officers.

A search of the vehicle led to multiple items being recovered from within it, including bolt croppers and an angle grinder, a police spokesperson said.

Following this discovery, two men, aged 39 and 49, were both arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

Speaking about the incident, Sergeant Jack Hannant, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ollerton response team, said: “This double arrest provided a fantastic example of our policing teams working together to get a positive result.

“From response officers spotting the vehicle, to Operational Support bringing it to a stop, and NPAS colleagues providing support from the air, everyone played a role.

“All of this culminated in us recovering a suspected stolen truck and items from within it that could’ve potentially been used to carry out future thefts.