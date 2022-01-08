Police urge people in Nottinghamshire not to drink-drive after hundreds of December arrests

People are being encouraged to ensure they have a designated driver if they are going for a drink.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a month-long campaign in December to ensure motorists faced justice for putting other people’s lives at risk by driving after consuming alcohol or drugs. A total of 223 people were arrested, including 171 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and 52 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

There was a slight increase in arrests compared to the same period the previous year, when 198 arrests were made, including 105 for drink-driving and 93 for drug-driving. The force has also seen a rise in the number of fatalities on Nottinghamshire roads, with 33 fatal collisions occurring so far this year compared to 20 in the previous year.

Inspector Jon Scurr, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Placing other people’s lives at risk by getting behind the wheel after having a drink or taking drugs often leads to not only the driver being involved in collisions, but places innocent members of the public at risk too.

“We have found that those driving under the influence have directly contributed to innocent people losing their lives on our roads, and we have seen a shocking increase in fatal and serious collisions this year. It is heart-breaking to have to tell families their loved one has died and I would implore anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel after having a drink or taking drugs to think again.

“This campaign may be over but all our officers will never stop their work to keep Nottinghamshire’s roads safe all year round. Please consider volunteering to be the dedicated driver, where your friends are reassured they will not be driven by a drunken friend- do not become an emergency service statistic.”

Anyone who suspects that someone is driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is asked to try and discourage them from getting behind the wheel.