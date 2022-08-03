Police tackle antisocial behaviour by youths in Creswell with increased patrolling

Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team has reported July was down in 41 per cent of crimes compared to last year thanks to an increase in patrolling of known hotspots of antisocial behaviour, including on the Model Village.

It is also reported that so far crime in the area is down 9 per cent compared to the first seven months of last year.

A spokesperson said: “We will continue to focus on anti-social behaviour and we are looking forward to the opening of the skatepark to provide a much needed location for the children to be able to socialise at.”

Bolsover's Safer Neighbourhood Team have increased patrolling in and around Creswell.

Officers have increased drive-bys and foot patrols around the Model Village and neighbouring streets, and are rolling out a community payback scheme with child and teenage suspects responsible for criminal damage.

Suspects have been made to participate in litter picking around the village as part of the scheme.

Officers have also been busy investigating reports of criminal damage and traffic offences.

This included the stopping of a vehicle yesterday (August 2) travelling along Sheffield Road in Creswell in which the driver did not have a licence or insurance. The driver has been reported for both offences.

The driver’s partner, who was present in the vehicle and was also the owner of the car, was reported for allowing the driver to drive the vehicle without insurance.