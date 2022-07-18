Police swoop on Worksop pub after residents report suspected van theft at the weekend

Officers from the road crime team, on patrol in Bassetlaw, were called to Sandy Lane, at around 12.45am on Friday, July 15, following reports of suspicious activity in a pub car park.

A 29-year-old man was found close to the transit van within minutes of officers arriving at the scene and arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Road crime team officers were assisted by Nottinghamshire Police’s dog team to track the suspects while the scene was secured, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said.

Police arrested the suspect nearby

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a really great bit of police work and I would like to give special thanks to all the officers involved.

“Information from members of the public is so vital for the work we do, to protect people and tackle crime so I would also like to thank those who got in touch to report this suspicious activity.

“This is an ongoing investigation and enquires are continuing but I would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us or speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with any information, anyone who may have dashcam footage of the alleged incident, or who has any knowledge of suspicious activity is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 25 of July 15, 2022.