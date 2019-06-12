Police stop van on A57 containing large number of suspected stolen tools

Police have stopped a van on the A57 containing a large number of tools which are believed to have been stolen.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police stopped the van on Worksop Road, heading towards Todwick crossroads, shortly after 1am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "This van was stopped after a brief pursuit. In the back was a large number of tools, copper piping etc.

"If anyone has had a van broken into or tools etc stoplen recently, it would be appreciated if you could make sure you report it to us so we can 1) return the tools to the owner; 2) ensure the 'gentleman' we currently have stopping with us can be dealt with appropriately."