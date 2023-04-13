Police slam residents of village near Worksop for lighting ‘seriously dangerous’ blaze that nearly set homes on fire

On Tuesday, April 11, officers from the Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered an unattended fire while patrolling the village.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Upon finding it the flames from the fire were level with the adjacent roofline. The high winds of last night meant embers from the fire were being blown towards nearby properties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It appears that the fire was a pile of household rubbish, cardboard and unwanted items. The fire had been started too close to the building, which caused officers to be concerned of it causing damage to nearby buildings and then becoming a risk to life.

A fire crew was deployed to extinguish the blaze.

“A call to the fire service from the officers on scene saw the arrival of a fire engine from Worksop Fire Station. A good hosing down followed by checks with a thermal camera ensured the fire would not start up again once everyone left.

READ THIS: Driver arrested in Worksop after police had to use a stinger to make vehicle stop

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fires spread quickly and can get out of hand. No provisions for such a scenario where present and no one monitoring the fire in preparation of it becoming uncontrollable.