Police shine the spotlight on brave response cops in Bassetlaw and Nottinghamshire

The second national ‘response policing week of action’ is aimed at celebrating and shining a light on the hard work, courage, bravery and some of the challenges response officers face every single day.

The week of action, which launched on Monday, June 13, will showcase some of the great work being done by response cops throughout the city and county, give an insight into the vital role they play in protecting the public and catching criminals and the challenges they face.

There will also be a focus throughout the week on how the force manages officers’ wellbeing.

Response officers are often the first people victims see in their time of need, the first to attend an incident and face danger and often the first police officers that members of the public come into contact with.

Their role is vital in fighting crime and keeping the people of Nottinghamshire safe.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The response week of action is the perfect opportunity for us to shine a light on the hard work, professionalism, bravery and tenacity of each and every response officer who works for the service.

“It’s a chance for us to highlight the vital role the officers play in protecting the public and keeping the communities safe.

“But it’s also our chance to recognise and focus on the challenges they face every day from securing the arrests of dangerous and violent offenders, safeguarding those most vulnerable and the proactive work they do to take drugs and weapons off our streets.

“Response officers are often the first people to attend a scene of an incident and they really set the tone.

"Their initial work and speaking with victims and witnesses can make a real difference on how someone engages with us further down the line of an investigation.

“It’s a great opportunity to raise the profile of our response teams from across the county and shine a light on the work they do in confronting criminals day and night.”

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Nottinghamshire Police’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to people’s emergency calls for help is incredibly important.

“Having seen the great work of the force’s response officers on the front line, protecting and supporting vulnerable people in their hour of need, I believe the public benefits from a great response policing offer in Nottinghamshire.