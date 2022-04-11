Police seized a car in Retford after they discovered the motorist had allegedly never passed a test - despite driving for 35 years
The Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit seized three vehicles and issued a penalty notice for public order after patrolling the area last week week.
Officers from the unit spotted a silver Fiesta in Retford, Notts., and found that the driver had borrowed the car from his sister to take for repairs.
The force said: "The driver had borrowed the car from his sister to make some repairs.
"Unfortunately for them both he wasn't covered on the insurance and he has never passed a test despite driving for 35 years on a provisional.
"Car seized and the relevant paperwork issued."