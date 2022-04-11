The Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit seized three vehicles and issued a penalty notice for public order after patrolling the area last week week.

Officers from the unit spotted a silver Fiesta in Retford, Notts., and found that the driver had borrowed the car from his sister to take for repairs.

The force said: "The driver had borrowed the car from his sister to make some repairs.

The seized car from Retford.

"Unfortunately for them both he wasn't covered on the insurance and he has never passed a test despite driving for 35 years on a provisional.