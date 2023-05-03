Police seize van with false plates in Bassetlaw after it failed to stop for officers
Police in Bassetlaw have seized a van which was travelling on false plates after it failed to stop for officers.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
A tweet from Nottinghamshire Police Road Policing Unit said the vehicle was spotted in the Harworth area where it failed to stop.
Traffic officers then flooded the area and located the vehicle which had false plates and seized it at the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yesterday Harworth Response had this van fail to stop for them. RPU flooded the area and located the van on false plates. The van has been seized.