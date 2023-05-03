News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
5 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
12 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
12 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Police seize van with false plates in Bassetlaw after it failed to stop for officers

Police in Bassetlaw have seized a van which was travelling on false plates after it failed to stop for officers.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read

A tweet from Nottinghamshire Police Road Policing Unit said the vehicle was spotted in the Harworth area where it failed to stop.

Traffic officers then flooded the area and located the vehicle which had false plates and seized it at the scene.

Read More
Boozer threatened Worksop Asda manager with wine bottle while shoplifting
Police seizing the vehiclePolice seizing the vehicle
Police seizing the vehicle
Most Popular

Yesterday Harworth Response had this van fail to stop for them. RPU flooded the area and located the van on false plates. The van has been seized.