Police seize stolen nuisance motorbike in Harworth

It happened on the evening of Monday, June 21.

Two males were seen riding a nuisance bikes on the A614 before they made off from police.

The motorbike was later found near the entrance to Jayne’s Cafe on the A614.

The motorbike had been dropped at the entrance before the males ran off into the fields.

The motorbike was identified as being stolen from the Doncaster area where enquiries are ongoing.