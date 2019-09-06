Police seal off woods after discovery of body

An area of woodland has been sealed off following the discovery of a body.

The body of a man in his 70s was found in Kings Wood, off Great North Road, near Bawtry, at 8.52pm on Wednesday, September 4.

Kings Wood

The woodland has been sealed off and is under police guard while enquiries are carried out.

South Yorkshire Police said the man has not yet been formally identified and his death is being treated as ‘unexplained’

The force said: “Specialist officers are supporting his family.”