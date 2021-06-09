Police release update after man 'dragged 10 metres under car' in Worksop

It happened at around 5.45am in Cheapside on Saturday, June 5, with a driver alleged to have deliberately reversed over a man and dragged him for 10 metres before stopping.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of multiple skull fractures, a bleed on the brain and a broken nose but has since been discharged.

An investigation was launched and on June 7, a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

An investigation into the incident continues.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police are now asking for members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell said: “This is a concerning report that could have had far more serious consequences for the victim, who was left hospitalised in the incident."

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 176.