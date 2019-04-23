Police release picture of a jailed Derbyshire driver who caused the deaths of two men

Police have released a picture of a jailed Derbyshire dangerous driver who was responsible for the deaths of two men.

The drink-driver who drove the wrong way up a motorway slip road has been jailed for over nine years for causing the deaths of two men on the M62 last year.

Pictured is Taryl Moxam, 23, of Barlborough, who has been jailed for nine years and four months after he admitted causing the deaths of two men by dangerous driving.

Taryl Moxam, aged 23, from Barlborough, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty on April 16 to causing the deaths of Adam Afsar and Jason Wilby by dangerous driving on 2 April 2018.

Police were called to the collision scene at around 2.34am on this date to a report of a collision at the top of the westbound exit slip road at Chain Bar, junction 26 of the M62.

Mr Afsar, 34, and Mr Wilby, 27, who were both from the Thornhill Lees area of Dewsbury, were travelling in a white Skoda Octavia, when it was involved in a head on collision with a black Vauxhall Insignia being driven by Moxam, according to police.

Police stated that the Vauxhall had travelled from the A58 Whitehall road, then it is believed has negotiated chain Bar roundabout in the wrong direction, before heading onto the motorway driving the wrong way up the slip road towards oncoming traffic.

Both Mr Afsar and Mr Wilby died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The court heard that Moxam failed a roadside breath-test conducted by officers at the scene. His blood alcohol level was later found to be double the prescribed limit for alcohol and was also found to contain cannabis, according to police.

Moxam was handed a prison sentence of nine years and four months at Bradford Crown Court during a further hearing on April 18.

Detective Sergeant Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This was a tragic incident in which two men lost their lives.

“The deaths of Mr Afsar and Mr Wilby were completely preventable. Moxam‘s actions that day were nothing less than absurd, his senseless decision to get behind the wheel and drive resulted in utter devastation for the families of these two young men, tragically cutting their lives short.

“No sentence will ever be enough for their families, however I hope the result of today’s hearing offers some comfort to Adam and Jason’s loved ones.

“This upsetting case highlights the dreadful consequences that driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs can have.”