Do you know this man?

Police would like to speak to him in connection with an alleged shop theft at Singh’s Go Local Extra Shop on Bawtry Road, Harworth.

The incident took place at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 20 when cigarettes were stolen from the store.

If you recognise him call 101, quoting crime number 19000448091.

