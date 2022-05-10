Police release image of man they want to talk to after alleged assault in Bassetlaw

Police have released an image of a man believed to be involved with an alleged assault in Retford.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:16 pm

It was reported that a male assaulted a member of the public when a verbal altercation took place over a vehicle reversing on Bridgegate in Retford.

The incident happened at around 5pm on February 11, 2022.

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, who may be able to help with their enquiries into the incident.

Nottinghamshire Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an alleged assault in Retford.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or has any information that may assist, is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 578 of February 11 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

