Police re-appeal after aggravated burglaries

Police are re-appealing for information after two aggravated burglaries in which victims were assaulted in their own homes.

At around 8pm on Wednesday, November 29, a couple heard a knock at the door of their home in Broad Lane, Hodthorpe, and answered it to find a group of five men outside.

The men barged in and demanded cash and jewellery from the couple. They hit the man in the face and kicked his wife before taking gold jewellery.

The couple, who are in their 60s, were left shaken by the incident.

Police are linking the crime to a similar one which happened at around 6.30pm on Saturday, November 25.

An 82-year-old man heard a knock at the door of his home on Sheffield Road, Creswell and opened it to three men, who walked into the house and assaulted him; kicking and punching him while demanding money.

They took watches, cash and some jewellery.

Police are asking people in Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire to share the appeal as the criminals may be from outside the county of Derbyshire.

Anyone with information about either crime should call police on 101, quoting reference 17000520948 for the Hodthorpe crime or 17000514363 for the Creswell incident.