Police raid Worksop property and find almost 300 cannabis plants with street value of £300,000

Police found almost 300 cannabis plants with a street value of £300,000 at a Worksop property.

Officers raided the base on Ryton Street on Tuesday at about 10am and seized 282 plants.

Almost 300 cannabis plants were found at a Worksop property.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "The pictures show how potentially how dangerous the grows are, with the ceiling coming down due to the size and weight of the grow, with officers inside the property.

"The grow was reported after an electricity company carried out a check on the property and officers attended to find three levels of cannabis cultivation."

No arrests have been made.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 230 of May 14.

