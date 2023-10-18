Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Mansfield Reacher team searched a shipping container at the farm, in Ollerton Road, Carburton, and found two vehicles.

They included a silver Land Rover Defender and a black Land Rover Sport HSE that were reported stolen in the West Midlands earlier this month.

Outbuildings at the farm were subsequently searched and a further five vehicles – also believed to be stolen – were found.

They included two BMWs, two Mercedes and a red Jaguar F-Pace V6. Checks found the cars had been reported stolen from London, Warwickshire, Birmingham, Derbyshire and Newcastle.

The warrant was executed on Sunday, October 15, and lead to the arrests of a 63-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

They have been released on bail pending further investigation.

The warrant was executed as part of a wider investigation into the seizure of four shipping containers – each containing stolen vehicles – that were intercepted at ports in London, Felixstowe and Southampton on October 3, 10 and 12.

Eleven stolen vehicles were recovered across the four containers, including a Lexus, two Toyotas, Jaguar, three BMWs, Audi, Mercedes and two Land Rovers.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our ongoing operations to tackle organised vehicle crime show how seriously we treat this issue and our determination to do everything we can to disrupt people who look to profit from their illegal enterprise.

“We know what an impact it has on someone when their car is stolen, which is why we work together with other forces to take robust action when there is information about a stolen vehicle.

“Members of the public can play a big part in helping us tackle this type of crime.

“We encourage people to call us if they suspect a garage or unit is being used for criminal purposes. It may be that valuable cars are regularly arriving at a location but are not seen leaving.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know where stolen cars are being handled or dismantled to please get in touch with us so officers can take action.

“If anyone has suspicions we want to hear from them so we can investigate. It could turn out to be nothing but equally it could be the information we need to smash a car crime operation – and save motorists from suffering at their hands.”