Police tell parents that ‘kids are not immune from prosecution’ after crime spikes in village near Worksop

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that, in the last week, they have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and break-ins around the Colliery Road area in Creswell.

They have reminded residents that the area is covered by CCTV, which will be reviewed, and anyone caught causing issues will be dealt with accordingly.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Parents, please ensure you know the whereabouts of your children and what they are doing whilst out.

Colliery Road in Creswell has seen a sharp rise in criminal behaviour.

"Anti-social behaviour is not victimless and has an impact on the community.

”Over the next 12 months, a significant amount of money is being invested in the area, and it is disappointing to see people not appreciating this.

"Children are not immune from prosecution and will be dealt with for any offences they are found to have committed.

“Rest assured, we will continue to be out and about patrolling in the area.”