Police plea in Notts after pumpkin was 'thrown through a window' on Halloween

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after a pumpkin was allegedly "thrown through a window" of a property in Bingham.

Police were called to Cedar Close in the area at about 8pm on Halloween, last night, to reports of the incident.

A spokesman said: "Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 8pm yesterday (Thursday, October 31) to a report of criminal damage on Cedar Close in Bingham.

"It was reported that a pumpkin was thrown through the window of a house. Officers attended and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

"If you saw what happened, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 868 of October 31, 2019."