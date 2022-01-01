The Nottinghamshire Police officers were kicked while trying to defuse the situation after attending an incident in Potter Street, shortly after 5.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and a 48-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of assault and racially-aggravated public order.

Neither officer were seriously injured.

Officers were attending a disturbance in Potter Street, Worksop.

They were among nine Notts Police officers attacked while on duty on New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Inspector Sue Wain, from Notts Police, said: “Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public when they are most in need are totally unacceptable.

“This is not just part of the job and any assault on police officers – physical or verbal - will be dealt with accordingly.

"These officers had been attending incidents in order to prevent and detect crimes and keep people safe - only to be met with hostility as they carried out their vital duties.