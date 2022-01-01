Police officers attacked while attending disturbance in Worksop on New Year's Eve
Two police officers were attacked while dealing with a disturbance in Worksop on New Year’s Eve.
The Nottinghamshire Police officers were kicked while trying to defuse the situation after attending an incident in Potter Street, shortly after 5.30pm on New Year’s Eve.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and a 48-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of assault and racially-aggravated public order.
Neither officer were seriously injured.
They were among nine Notts Police officers attacked while on duty on New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Inspector Sue Wain, from Notts Police, said: “Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public when they are most in need are totally unacceptable.
“This is not just part of the job and any assault on police officers – physical or verbal - will be dealt with accordingly.
"These officers had been attending incidents in order to prevent and detect crimes and keep people safe - only to be met with hostility as they carried out their vital duties.
“All key workers including police and fellow blue light staff have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted. The force and our partners have made it clear this type of disgusting behaviour won't be tolerated."