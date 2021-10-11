The officer and his colleague had been called to Maryfield Close at around 9.40pm on Saturday.

The Nottinghamshire Police officer was not injured but he had to use a Taser after a man became aggressive and tried to fight with him and his colleague.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker, common assault and resisting arrest.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Maryfield Close, in Retford, on Saturday evening.

Assistant chief constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public are completely and utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"My message to those involved in this type of disgraceful behaviour, including both physical and verbal attacks on our officers and other frontline workers, is that this will be treated as a crime and they can be prepared to be arrested.

"We have repeatedly stressed that this is not just part of the job.