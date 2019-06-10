Police name one of two men who died in M1 crash

One of two men killed in a crash on the M1 has been named by police.

Jason Mercer, 44, from Rotherham, died in the collision on the northbound M1 between junctions 34 and 35 - for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley - at around 8.15am on Friday.

A silver Ford Focus, a silver Ford transit van and a lorry were involved in the smash.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Only one has been named by police so far.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Mr Mercer's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 196 of June 7.