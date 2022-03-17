A report was received of a door being kicked in at a shop on Bridge Street at around 1.35am, on Wednesday March 16.

A further report was then made to officers by an alarm company confirming a burglary was taking place at Farmfoods, Memorial Avenue, at around 2.45am.

Following investigations, officers quickly arrested a suspect close to the store shortly afterwards.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burgling two shops, including Farmfoods in Memorial Avenue.

He remains in custody as enquires continue.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was excellent work by officers and shows just how quickly we arrived on scene and how seriously we take any reports of burglary.

“Burglary is a serious offence and can greatly impact an individual, family or business both emotionally and financially and can also impact on the community.

“We will always do everything we can to investigate, catch offenders, protect the public and ensure those who target victims and businesses in this way are brought to justice.”