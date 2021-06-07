Police launch CCTV appeal after 'incident' at Retford bank
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they’d like to speak to in connection with an ‘incident’ at a Bassetlaw bank.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 1:22 pm
The incident took place at around 10.35am on Saturday, May 8 at the TSB bank branch in Carolgate, Retford.
A spokesperson for East Bassetlaw Police said: “Do you recognise the person in the image?
"If you do recognise her, please call 101 or Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 389 of May 13.”