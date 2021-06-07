Police launch CCTV appeal after 'incident' at Retford bank

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they’d like to speak to in connection with an ‘incident’ at a Bassetlaw bank.

By Sophie Wills
Monday, 7th June 2021, 1:22 pm

The incident took place at around 10.35am on Saturday, May 8 at the TSB bank branch in Carolgate, Retford.

A spokesperson for East Bassetlaw Police said: “Do you recognise the person in the image?

Warning after yobs caught throwing stones at cars in Worksop

Do you recognise her?

"If you do recognise her, please call 101 or Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 389 of May 13.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.