Officers are concerned for the safety of 23-year-old Reece Chaplin after he was reported missing from the Worksop area at around 2:45pm Friday, April 1 2022.

Reece is around 5ft 10 ins tall and slim build.

He is described as having brown curly hair that is longer on top and short on the sides.

He was last seen wearing an army coat with a fluffy hood, grey joggers, grey trainers and a black mask.

Anyone who has seen Reece is urged to contact 101.