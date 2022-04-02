Police launch appeal to find missing Worksop man, Reece Chaplin

Have you seen Reece?

By Kirsty Hamilton
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 3:55 pm

Officers are concerned for the safety of 23-year-old Reece Chaplin after he was reported missing from the Worksop area at around 2:45pm Friday, April 1 2022.

Reece is around 5ft 10 ins tall and slim build.

He is described as having brown curly hair that is longer on top and short on the sides.

He was last seen wearing an army coat with a fluffy hood, grey joggers, grey trainers and a black mask.

If you have seen Reece or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 416 of April 1 2022.

