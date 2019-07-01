Police keen to trace owner of banned dog which attacked 70-year-old man on a bike in Nottinghamshire

Police are trying to trace the owner of a banned dog which attacked a 70-year-old man on a bike.

The dog attempted to attack the man on a bike in Rose Hill Plantation, Roman Bank, in Serbly, at about 2pm on Thursday, June 27.

Police want to trace the owner of a dog which attacked a man.

The dog is a Japanese Tosa, a banned breed in the UK.

The man suffered no injuries, but his bike tyre was damaged.

The man is described as white, 5'9'' tall, stocky build and in his 50s, light coloured receding hair, wearing a blue jumper, shorts and red socks with a local accent.

Nottinghamshire Police said it is believed he may live in Ranskill, Blyth, Bircotes, Scrooby, Harworth, Mattersey, Everton or Bawtry.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 431 of June 27.