Police keen to speak to 'good Samaritan in a van' after Bassetlaw attack

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses including a good Samaritan who helped a man off the floor who was attacked.

The incident happened around 9.40pm on Monday, September 30.

Officers were called to West Retford Hotel and Restaurant in North Road, Hallcroft, Retford following a man being attacked by an unknown individual.

The assault is believed to have occurred on Amcott Way.

The male victim was knocked unconscious, suffered fractures to his jaw, cheekbone and eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a good Samaritan (a male) in a van who stopped to help the man up from the floor following the incident.

If you saw the incident or have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 897 of 30 September 2019.

READ MORE: POLICE APPEAL AFTER MAN SUFFERS FRACTURED JAW IN 'ASSAULT' NEAR BASSETLAW HOTEL