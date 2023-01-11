Since January 1, the force has received 20 reports of the problem, with some of the targeted victims losing thousands of pounds.

Courier frauds are mainly committed by organised crime groups (OCGs) and a member of the OCG, known as the ‘victim communicator’, makes a phone call to vulnerable potential victims, persuading them that they are a police officer.

Advertisement

The victims are asked to withdraw money from their bank, purchase an expensive item and/or provide their bank details or card to assist with an operation.

Courier fraudsters call victims, often pretending to be the police, and get them buy expensive items or withdraw large sums of money from their bank accounts

Money, items, or documents are then handed over to the ‘courier’, who attends the victim’s address or meets them nearby, on the promise that the money or item will be returned, or compensation will be provided.

Sadly, no compensation is provided, and the money will not be returned.

Advertisement

In Nottinghamshire, people have been contacted by a man purporting to be a police officer from either Cheshire Police or The Metropolitan Police.

The bogus caller tells the person a bank card in their name has been found in the possession of a relative, who has been arrested.

Advertisement

They also tell the person counterfeit money was found on the relative, which has led to suspicions the person’s bank is issuing counterfeit notes.

The person is then persuaded to withdraw cash from their bank so that a ‘police officer’ can come to their address and collect it, as part of the supposed police investigation.

Advertisement

To verify what they are being told is true, the person receiving the phone call is advised to hang up and ring 191.

However, that number is also not genuine and puts the caller through to another fraudster who is part of the scam.

Advertisement

Dale Richardson, fraud protect officer for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have seen a very high increase in this type of fraud over the last week.

“In many of the cases, no losses were reported but some victims have lost approximately £20,000 in total.

Advertisement

“Our message is simple – the police will never call to and ask you to withdraw money from your bank account, nor would we ever use a courier.

“We’re also advising people that 191 is not a telephone number associated with any emergency service, so please do not call this number.

Advertisement

“If someone claiming to be a police officer asks you to call 191, they are a fraudster.

"Our advice is to hang up the call, wait 10 minutes so that the line can clear or use another phone and call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

Advertisement

“If you do attend the bank, advise them on what it is you have been asked to do – even if the person who called you told you not to.”

A number of services exist to help combat nuisance calls, including the trueCall system which lets calls from friends and family straight through, but which asks unrecognised callers to identify themselves, and blocks unwelcome callers.

Advertisement

Anyone interested in obtaining a trueCall system should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to Dale Richardson.