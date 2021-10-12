Nottinghamshire Police have been investigating a spate of incidents in the Worksop area over the last couple of months where cars were badly damaged or destroyed.

In many cases, witnesses and CCTV footage revealed suspects fleeing on bicycles or motorbikes after the fires.

Officers carried out coordinated raids at seven local addresses on Monday morning.

The burnt out police cars in Newgate Street, Worksop.

Six boys, aged 13, 14, 16 and three aged 15, plus an 18-year-old woman, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arsons and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

They have all now been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Arson is an extremely serious offence.

"For the last couple of months we have been investigating a series of arson attacks against vehicles in the Worksop area.

"Many of these have involved motorcycles we believe to have been stolen.

“Understandably these incidents have caused a degree of local concern and we have been working since to track down the person or people responsible.

"Additional officers have also been carrying out uniform and plain-clothed patrols in the affected area as part of a concerted effort to put a stop to the incidents.”

He added: “We take incidents like this extremely seriously and will continue to dedicate whatever resources are necessary to bring those responsible to justice.”

Since the attacks began, extra patrols have been stepped up in both towns, as officers continue to investigate forensic evidence and trawl CCTV footage. A £1,000 reward was also offered in a bid to catch those responsible for the fires.

The fires began when two police cars were set on fire at Worksop police station in the early hours of June 21.

Six vehicles were torched in Wingfield Avenue and Southdene, in Prospect, Worksop on June 26.

A Porsche and an Audi were then set on fire in Talbot Road, Worksop on July 4.