Police issue key crime prevention advice after increase in Toyota Hilux thefts from Bassetlaw

Owners of a particular model of 4x4 are being urged to increase the security of their vehicles.

The advice comes after a number of Toyota Hilux vehicles were reported stolen from the Bassetlaw, Newark and Sherwood areas in recent times.

Seven Toyota Hilux vehicles have been stolen from various locations, including Balderton, Farndon, Blyth and Newark within the last few months, which mirrors a growing trend in neighbouring police force areas and across the country.

Yvonne Pickersgill, Crime Prevention Officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s believed that Toyota Hilux 4x4s are now the most targeted vehicles by criminals nationally, with a notable increase in ‘keyless’ thefts this year.

“That’s why it’s extremely important that anyone who owns a Hilux in Nottinghamshire – particularly one that is used in a remote or rural area – takes extra steps to keep it safe now.

“Please help us, by locking your vehicle when it’s not in use, keeping the keys safe, parking in a well-lit area overlooked by houses or CCTV, and investing in in-car security locks and trackers.

“You can also go to our website for security advice.”

Advice on how to keep your vehicle safe can be found here: www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/preventing-car-vehicle-theft.

For general crime prevention advice visit: www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention