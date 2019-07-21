Police issue appeal to trace stolen jewellery after Worksop burglary

The incident took place on Tuesday, June 25 at around 12.30pm in Water Meadows, and it is believed that the suspects left the property in a white BMW with the false registration plates MK15 TBX.
View more
Nottinghamshire Police have released images of a collection of jewellery stolen from a property in Water Meadows.
The incident took place on Tuesday, June 25 at around 12.30pm in Water Meadows, and it is believed that the suspects left the property in a white BMW with the false registration plates MK15 TBX.