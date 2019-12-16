Police investigate reports of daylight sex attack in Retford cemetery

Police are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault in a cemetery in Retford.

Officers believe the incident took place in the cemetery on Babworth Road at around 3.30pm on Thursday, December 12.

There has been heightened police activity in the area while officers investigate the assault.

Detective Inspector Yvonne Dales, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If you saw anything suspicious in the area or anyone acting suspiciously, I’d urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible so that we can find the person responsible.

“We know that these incidents are very concerning for the public and I would like to reassure both the victim and the wider community that we are doing everything we can to investigate this very serious matter.

“I’d also encourage the public to remain vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary to us immediately.”

Nottinghamshire Police can be contacted on 101. Quote incident number 424 of 13 December 2019.