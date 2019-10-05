Police investigate after cemetery gates stolen near Worksop

West Bassetlaw Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses after thieves stole the gates to a cemetery in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

The incident happened at the parish cemetery on Tinkers Hill between 10am on Tuesday, October 1, and 9.15am on Wednesday October 2.

Inspector Neil Bellamy said: “This is a crime that significantly affects the local community with callous and thoughtless common thieves targeting a place of burial.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact us.

“The metal gates are heavy and this theft would have taken considerable effort on the part of the thieves including the use of a vehicle to carry them away.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I’d urge anyone with information about the theft to call us on 101, quoting incident number 221 of 2 October 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”